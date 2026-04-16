Disney's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring The Muppets opening date, song list

The Brief Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is reopening at Disney's Hollywood Studios this summer with a Muppets makeover. The rethemed attraction features an updated storyline featuring Muppet characters, a new tracklist of songs performed by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem and other Muppet-inspired changes. The attraction replaces Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which closed earlier this year.



Are you ready to rock?!

Disney announced Thursday when its re-imagined version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring The Muppets would open again at Disney World's Hollywood Studios – and the opening is mere weeks away.

Here's the opening date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The indoor coaster, which opened in 1999 and featured music from Steven Tyler's Aerosmith, closed several months ago to add The Muppets experience.

Here's everything you need to know.

The Muppets Set List

Disney tapped several singers to join The Electric Mayhem for the ride's set list, including Jennifer Hudson, Questlove, Def Leppard, and Kelly Clarkson.

Song 2 – The Electric Mayhem

Born To Be Wild – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken

Love Rollercoaster – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard

Walking on Sunshine – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson

The songs will be randomized, so riders will likely have a different experience each time. Disney teased that there may even be some "bonus tracks" not yet released.

Celebrity Cameos

Disney fans will also want to keep an eye out for some celebrity cameos – from the queue to the gift shop. Here's who to look for:

Awkwafina

Danny Trejo

Darren Criss

John Stamos

Neil Patrick Harris

Travis Barker

Yvette Nicole Brown

Wayne Brady

"Weird Al" Yankovic

What's different with the Muppet version of the ride?

The retheming includes refreshing the storyline to feature Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, which visitors will find inside G-Force Records rehearsing "Can You Picture That?", one of their signature songs.

But the band is running behind and has to make it to their concert across town. Visitors will board a super-fast "limousine" to get to the show. Along the way, they'll see iconic Hollywood landmarks that have been given a Muppets-inspired update.

Known for its rockin' music, the coaster is getting an updated playlist of covers performed by The Electric Mayhem.

The outside of the attraction has also been updated, with the large guitar by the entrance getting a psychedelic paint job.

The upside down car outside the entrance to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster has been given a psychedelic makeover.

Muppets return to Hollywood Studios

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets means the characters will again be present at Hollywood Studios.

They were previously featured in the former Muppets Courtyard area of the park, which included the MuppetVision 3D attraction and the PizzeRizzo restaurant.

The area, which is now behind construction walls, is being turned into a Monsters, Inc.-themed land.