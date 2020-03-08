Rock band 'Genesis' to reunite after 13 years, reports say

article

Rock band Genesis will reunite for a tour after 13 years of not performing together, BBC reported.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford confirmed the reunion on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show on Wednesday.

Collins reportedly told BBC "why not?" and that "we enjoy each other's company, we enjoy playing together."

Collins suffered nerve damage during Genesis' last tour in 2007, so BBC said that his 18-year-old son will replace his dad on drums for the tour. He already has played as the drummer at several of Collins' solo shows.

BBC said that the band will kick off their tour in Dublin on November 16. Dates in Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast, Manchester, Newcastle, and Glasgow will follow.

Previous Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett will reportedly not take part in the shows.

