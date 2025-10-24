Robin Severance-Lopez mug shot released

The Brief Robin Lopez, accused of providing false information during a bail process in connection to her estranged husband Marcos Lopez's alleged gambling operation, was re-arrested Oct. 23. Lopez was transferred from Osceola County to Lake County. Lopez's mug shot was released Oct. 24.



Robin Lopez – the estranged wife of suspended Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez – was re-arrested for allegedly providing a false statement during an earlier bail process, FOX 35 learned. Her mugshot was released Oct. 24.

Lopez, who was picked up by Lake County was transferred to the Lake County Jail and her first appearance will take place in Lake County, an Osceola County Corrections spokesperson said Oct. 24.

Estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, Robin Lopez, was re-arrested Oct 23 on a Lake County warrant, officials confirmed.

What we know:

This is Lopez's second arrest this year in connection to an alleged racketeering case involving an illegal gambling operation, in which her husband, Marcos Lopez is awaiting trial on related racketeering charges.

She was arrested around 3 p.m., Oct. 23 at her St. Cloud home.

What are Lopez's charges?

The backstory:

Lopez was previously arrested in June alongside her husband in connection to an alleged racketeering case involving an illegal gambling operation. She was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and released several weeks later on a $400,000 bond, after a judge verified the source of the bond money.

Now, she's charged with providing false information or omitting material facts in a bail application — stemming from that earlier bond process. Prosecutors say Lopez may have misrepresented or withheld information related to how her bail was funded.