Robin Lopez, wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, to appear in court for bond hearing

The Brief Robin Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez, is set to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing. Robin Lopez was arrested on a federal charge of conspiracy to invest proceeds from racketeering. Marcos Lopez has been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering, allegedly tied to an illegal gambling house. A judge set her bond at $400,000.



Robin Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez, is set to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

Robin Lopez was arrested on June 23 and charged with conspiracy to invest proceeds from racketeering. She is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Her arrest came weeks after Marcos Lopez was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering.

Latest updates in the case

What we know:

Robin Lopez, 50, will be in court Thursday for a bond hearing. Marcos Lopez bailed out of jail on June 26.

Robin Lynn Severance Lopez made her first appearance before a Lake County judge on June 24, 2025.

Robin Lopez's attorney said she has met the requirements for her $400,000 bond but is still waiting for the state to decide whether she meets the criteria for approving the source of the funds. The $400,000 bond was because the state argued it needed to be high to ensure that she shows up for her court appearances.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Robin Lopez claims to have $123,000 in the bank and a net monthly income of $1,300 from a part-time job, but when she was arrested she was caught with two bank slips totaling almost $180,000, which were deposited shortly after her husband's arrest.

Robin Lopez still has the right to plead the fifth and remain silent.

Her bond hearing is set to begin at 1 p.m.

What's next:

If bond is posted, Robin Lopez would be required to give up her passport, wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with her estranged husband Marcos Lopez.

Who is Robin Severance-Lopez?

A spokesperson for OCSO confirmed to FOX 35 that Robin Severance-Lopez was a former employee of the agency. However, that spokesperson was unable to provide details such as her title with the agency nor how long she worked for the sheriff's office. FOX 35 was deferred to OCSO's Human Resources department.

RELATED: Who is Robin Lopez? Wife of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez charged in illegal gambling house case

It's not immediately clear when she started with OCSO, though her name appears in some court records as early as 2003, as reviewed by FOX 35 staff.

Marcos Lopez and Robin Lopez

Are they still married?

Online records show that Robin Lopez and Marcos Lopez were married in 2007 in St. Cloud. Robin Lopez filed for divorce on Sept. 11, 2023 in Brevard County Court. At the last check, it appeared that the matter was still working through the court system. A hearing was last held in April, online records show.

What is her alleged role in the gambling operation?

During a bond hearing on Sept. 24, 2025, the prosecution shared details on Robin Lopez's alleged role and connection to the alleged gambling house at the center of the investigation.

"She helped to facilitate the movement of illicit money and receipt of illicit payments from other co-conspirators to Lopez, which is believed to have reached to be at least $600- to $700,000," said Assistant State Attorney Colleen Monroe.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"The evidence against her, Your Honor, is compelling and in large part, irrefutable," she said, noting that the state has evidence including witness testimony, bank records, text messages and emails.

The state alleged that even though Marcos and Robin Lopez are separated, Robin was allegedly trying to help come up with the $1 million bail for Marcos Lopez.

"The reality of that is that they have a child together, and they are co-parents," said Robin's defense attorney. "Ms. Severance Lopez is not a co-conspirator. She is a co-parent. Of course, she doesn't want the father of her child to remain in jail."