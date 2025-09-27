Risk of rip currents increase through the weekend as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine moves up coast

The Brief Red flag warnings are up along Volusia County beaches. The risk of rip currents will increase throughout the weekend as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine moves up the coast. The system could pass close to the Florida Coast.



As Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine continues strengthening, the path of this system could scrape along the Atlantic Coastline of Florida. The strongest impacts are expected to be felt on Sunday and Monday, including 7–9 foot waves and an increased risk of rip currents, which are already high.

Just last week, lifeguards in Volusia County pulled nearly 230 people from rip currents over a two-day period.

What they're saying:

Surf instructor and owner of Vast Oceans Surf & SUP School, Ryan Ragan, says he’s been surfing Volusia beaches for decades, so he’s familiar with rip currents, especially when giving lessons.

"I used to try to hold them against the currents. Now I just say we’re going to drift," said Ragan. "We’ll drift a block or two, come back, and start over."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

On Friday, Ragan was teaching two 11-year-olds, Alexia Samouris and Madison Waters, how to surf and how to spot rip currents.

"The little girl said, ‘What’s that right there?’ … it was the sand swirling, and it was pulling out," said Ragan. "There’s different rip currents all up and down the beach wherever there’s a sandbar. They even noticed it, and it’s their second time surfing, so you have to be very careful."

Even though Alexia and Madison are only two days into surfing, both girls say they know what rip currents are and how to get out off them.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"It just keeps pulling you and pulling you," said Madison. "When it stops for a little bit, you can swim to the side and get out."