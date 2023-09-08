Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s baby boy’s name revealed: report

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have reportedly settled on a name for their second son: Riot Rose Mayers.

The news was confirmed by TMZ who cited the baby’s birth certificate.

The name follows the couple’s tradition of "R" names in the family. The Fenty Beauty Founder, 35, and "Sundress" rapper, 34, named their first son RZA.

If the name sounds familiar, it is. ASAP Rocky released a song titled "Riot" earlier this year. The couple have been together since 2020.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinare at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rihanna secretly gave birth to Riot Rose on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The "Umbrella" singer announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Rihanna’s baby bump was visible in the clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show, setting off social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

Her performance at the NFL’s big game was her first live event in seven years and her first since giving birth to RZA.

