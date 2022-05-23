Reward being offered in deadly drive-by shooting outside market in Kissimmee

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that happened Friday outside a market in Kissimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Jaqwan Dockery, was killed, and three others were hurt after a shooting outside the Key West Market near Old Dixie Highway and Treemont Street.

Dockery was a former football player for Osceola High School, according to a Facebook post by the school:

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.