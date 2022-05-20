Sheriff: 1 dead, three hurt in apparent drive-by shooting outside market in Kissimmee

article

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said one person has died and three people were hurt after an apparent drive-by shooting Friday afternoon outside a market in Kissimmee.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon outside the Key West Market, near Old Dixie Highway and Treemont Street, east of 441, Sheriff Lopez said.

He identified the man who died as Jaqwan Dockery, 27. Three others were taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Lopez said the investigation was still active and that deputies were gathering evidence. Details on what led to the shooting or possible suspects were not immediately released.