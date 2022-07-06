Retired Seminole County firefighter dies after brief time in hospital, officials say

article

A retired firefighter of the Seminole County Fire Department has died after spending a brief time at a hospital, the fire department shared on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Officials said Doug Braswell retired nearly 14 years ago after serving with SCFD for 26 years, where he spent the majority of his time at Station 42 C shift.

"Thank you for all the cherished memories and camaraderie to Doug … aka "Sanford’s Oldest Teenager" and "Florida Sidewinder," the fire department said in a statement. "Please keep Kathy and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.