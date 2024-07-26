Expand / Collapse search

Clermont police searching for man accused of stealing from Lowe's store

By Christie St. Vil
Published  July 26, 2024 5:01pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
article

The person shown below is accused of retail theft. The Clermont Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying this man. Credit: Clermont Police Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Clermont police are attempting to identify a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Lowe's home improvement store. 

According to police, around 9:21 a.m. on Monday, a man entered Lowe's store located at 1501 Sandy Grive Ave, stole merchandise, and returned it for a gift card. 

Related: Florida man 'did not know' why he stole from Walmart, deputies say: 'That was stupid of me'

Police said the man left the store in a white Ford F-150. 

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective Clark at 352-536-8405 or Crimeline.