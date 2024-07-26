Clermont police searching for man accused of stealing from Lowe's store

article

Clermont police are attempting to identify a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Lowe's home improvement store.

According to police, around 9:21 a.m. on Monday, a man entered Lowe's store located at 1501 Sandy Grive Ave, stole merchandise, and returned it for a gift card.

Police said the man left the store in a white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective Clark at 352-536-8405 or Crimeline.