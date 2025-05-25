Flash flood warning issued for parts of Brevard and Volusia counties: NWS
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Flash Flood Warning Sunday for northwestern Brevard County and southeastern Volusia County due to heavy rainfall from slow-moving thunderstorms.
What we know:
The warning, issued at 4:22 p.m., remains in effect until 6:15 p.m. Radar indicated 2 to 4 inches of rain had already fallen in the affected area, with up to 2 more inches possible. Forecasters warned that flash flooding is either ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
The flooding threat includes small creeks, streams, urban areas, roads, and low-lying spots. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roadways and remain alert, especially in rural parts of the impacted counties.
The public is reminded to "turn around, don’t drown" when encountering water-covered roads, as most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.
