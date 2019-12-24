Retail stores open Christmas Eve

article

'Twas the night before Christmas across the USA, and plenty of creatures will be shopping at the last minute for Christmas Day.

With apologies to Clement Clarke Moore, the night before Christmas will see about 9 million last-minute shoppers hit stores ranging from Target to Barnes & Noble to Safeway. National Retail Federation President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Shay promises, “Retailers will use every opportunity to see that shoppers have a great experience in these final few days.”

From books to electronics to toys, those last-minute gift getters will be contributing to the projected $730 billion that will be spent on the holidays.

Here's a breakdown for all the holiday procrastinators out there:

Big-box stores:

Big Lots: Closes at 10 p.m.

Kmart: Closes at 10 p.m.

Target: Closes at 10 p.m.

Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.

Clothing stores:

JCPenney: Closes at 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Closes at 6 p.m.

Macy's: Closes at 6 p.m.

Old Navy: Closes at 7 p.m.

Sears: Closes at 6 p.m.

Convenience stores:

Rite Aid: Closes at 7 p.m.

CVS: Open 24/7.

Dollar General: Closes at 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Closes at 7 p.m.

Walgreens: Store times vary. Check local times.

Electronics, gaming and toy stores:

Apple: Store times vary. Check local times.

Best Buy: Closes at 6 p.m.

Game Stop: Store times vary.

Toys R Us: Closes at 9 p.m.

Grocery stores:

Acme Market: Store times vary. Check local times.

Aldi: Closes at 4 p.m.

Dillons: Closes at 6 p.m.

Fairway: Store times vary. Check local times.

Food Lion: Closes at 7 p.m.

Giant Eagle: Closes at 5 p.m.

Giant: Closes at 6 p.m.

H-E-B: Closes at 8 p.m.

Kroger: Store times vary. Check local times.

Lowes Foods: Closes at 6 p.m.

Publix: Closes at 7 p.m.

Safeway: Store times vary. Check local times.

ShopRite: Store times vary. Check local times.

Trader Joe's: Closes at 6 p.m.

Wegmans: Closes at 6 p.m.

Weis Markets: Closes at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Store times vary. Check local times.

WinCo Foods: Closes at 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie: Closes at 9 p.m.

Specialty stores:

Barnes & Noble: Closes at 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Store times vary. Check local times.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Closes at 6 p.m.

Dillard's: Closes at 6 p.m.

Lowe's: Closes at 6 p.m.

