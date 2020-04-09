Resources for parents, students who are distance learning

article

Schools throughout the state are on extended breaks in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While some students and parents had experience with online classes, many are getting their first taste of distance learning.

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is sharing a list of free resources for families and teachers, from both state and federal agencies, as well as private companies and non-profit organizations. These can help students continue to learn at all levels of education.

To access this list, visit the FDOE website.

FDOE is working closely with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.