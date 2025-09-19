Residents, Palm Bay Council spar over Charlie Kirk march

The Brief A weekend march to honor Charlie Kirk is facing pushback in Palm Bay. Several people spoke out against the event at Thursday’s city council meeting because of event flyers talking about "left-wing evil." The councilman organizing



Residents and some members of the city council in Palm Bay sparred Thursday night over a planned march in remembrance of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder who was shot and killed during a speaking event at a Utah university.

The march is planned for Saturday morning. It's expected to start at a Walmart on Malabar Road and end at Palm Bay City Hall. It is being organized by Palm Bay Councilman Chandler Langevin. Kirk's funeral is planned for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Flyer: "left-wing evil"

Several residents talked about the upcoming march – and the flyer – at Thursday's City Council meeting. Several people took issue with the flyer's language, specifically the mention of targeting "left-wing evil," and thought that the event would create further division.

The flyer's bill states: "March for Charlie Kirk and all victims of left-wing evil."

"Pick the name of one victim of soft-on-crime polities, inept military leadership, or illegal immigration. Write their name on a sign and print out pictures if possible. Bring Christian and patriotic flags."

Councilman Langevin told other council members and the audience at the meeting that God put it on his heart to host the event.

The other side:

Here are a few comments people said during the meeting.

"Do not call for events that will deepen our divides."

"I feel very uncomfortable"

"How is it acceptable for any councilman sitting on this non-partisan council to be making numerous social media posts calling for the punishment of left-wing evil,"

Palm Bay Mayor Mike Jaffee said, "Our residents deserve leaders to govern without division or hateful rhetoric."

What they're saying:

In response, Councilman Langevin said he needed to do something, doubling down on the flyer's language.

"Whether you like it or not, whether you believe it or not, I’m going to do something," Langevin said.

Other person supported Langevin's message.

"Voters elected Chandler for his right-wing-leaning viewpoints, his history, his connection. They voted for him. They voted for him, expecting him to live out this ideology and to bring them into this dais," one man said.

The Council said members may agree or disagree with Langevin's message, but he is able to say and do what he wants. The Council also reiterated that the event is not a city-sponsored event, so members who attend the march will have to remain on public properly, like sidewalks, in front of City Hall.