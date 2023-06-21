Massive 30-foot hole opens up inches away from Ocala home
OCALA, Fla. - Residents in an Ocala neighborhood were asked to evacuate after a 30-foot hole opened a few feet away from a home.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a flood assessment call near SE 28th Place and SE Fifth Terrace.
When they arrived, they encountered a duplex with a flooded front yard and a "ground depression" of nearly 30 feet that was less than five feet from the residence, according to a press release.
Crews alerted the residents who were evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.
Due to the magnitude of the depression and its proximity to residential structures, the building department and the state warning point were notified.