Researchers struggling to find Alzheimer's clinical trial participants

Researchers have been spending years trying to cure Alzheimer's Disease. We've seen several medical breakthroughs in Central Florida, but they are still running into problems. They have answers and tests, but no one to try them.

There is so much fear associated with getting Alzheimer's because right now there is no cure for the disease. Yet those in the research field say that is exactly the reason more people need to get involved with clinical trials.

Every two weeks, Cynthia Moloney visits ClinCloud in Maitland. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease more than a year ago. She is part of the clinical trial of a new drug.