Reports: Pepper balls used to clear massive spring break crowds in Miami Beach

Crowds rushed off the streets of Miami Beach on Saturday evening after police used pepper balls an hour after a newly-enacted curfew began, several reports say.

The City of Miami Beach announced an 8 p.m. curfew, starting on Saturday due to large spring break crowds. They hope this will curb out-of-control spring break crowds after weeks of violent incidents, including flights, stampedes, confrontations with police, and even a deadly shooting.

"In the past five and a half weeks, we've seen close to over 900 arrests," police said.

The curfew will reportedly be in effect for at least 72 hours. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during curfew hours.

However, despite the curfew, the main strip along Miami Beach -- Ocean Avenue -- was still jam-packed with spring breakers on Saturday night well past the 8 p.m. curfew.

A SWAT team was said to be on the perimeter but they reportedly left the area around 8:45 p.m. FOX News said that they fired pepper balls around 9 p.m. to disperse anyone left.

Journalist Francisco Alvardo shared footage with Storyful, a news partner of FOX 35 Orlando, showing police firing those pepper balls into a packed street, leading to many leaving the area.

WARNING: Graphic content, language used in video below

FOX News also confirmed with Paul Acosta, assistant chief of police at the Miami Beach Police Department, that the main part of Ocean Avenue was clear around 9 p.m.

