Report: Man believed to be 'Pillowcase Rapist' from 1980s arrested by Florida authorities

A serial rapist from the 1980s has been arrested, a Florida newspaper is reporting.

The Miami Herald reported on Monday that Florida authorities have arrested a man they believe is the 'Pillowcase Rapist' from the 1980s. They said that the serial rapist was blamed for attacking over 40 women. Allegedly, the paper said that he would use a pillowcase to hide his identity when breaking into towns and homes from South Miami to Deerfield beach between 1981 and 1986.

The Miami Herald has identified the man as 60-year-old Robert Eugene Koehler, who reportedly is also a registered sex offender from Palm Bay. He was said to have been arrested on Saturday and is being held in a Brevard County Jail to await transfer to Miami-Dade.

Among his victims were a schoolteacher, nurse, airline flight attendant, artist, model, health spa instructor, insurance executive, publicist and student, the Miami Herald reported. They said that he would usually threaten his victims with a knife, assault them, and sometimes steal cash.

The paper did not state what led police to Koehler but did say that the case had been investigated by Miami-Dade police, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They also said that he is a registered sex offender for a sexual battery conviction in 1991 in Palm Beach County.

