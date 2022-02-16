Report: Disney to create its own metaverse

Steps are reportedly being taken at Disney to create its own metaverse.

Reports say the company has tapped Mike White to lead the endeavor. White has been with the company since 2011.

Disney says the goal of its metaverse is to combine elements of the physical and digital world to allow people to experience its stories in a new way.

Few details are known about the new venture. However, the BBC reports Chief Executive Bob Chapek calls the metaverse, "the next great storytelling frontier."

"Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories," Chapek reportedly said in the memo.

Simply explained, a metaverse is an online world where people can game, work and communicate in a virtual environment, often using VR headsets, the BBC reports.

