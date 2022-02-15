Disney World to make face masks optional for fully vaccinated guests

article

Walt Disney World will no longer require face coverings for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations starting Feb. 17.

The company website was updated on Tuesday.

However, face coverings will still be required by all guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

"We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters," the website reads.

Universal Orlando recently dropped its face mask policy for fully vaccinated guests.

