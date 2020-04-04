Report: Coral Princess cruise ship with two deaths aboard, sick passengers docks in Florida

article

A Coral Princess cruise ship, which is currently dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus, has docked at Port Miami on Saturday morning.

The cruise ship, which is carrying 1,898 people – 1,020 guests and 878 crew members – has recorded 12 positive cases of COVID-19 onboard, according to FOX News.

According to a news release, the cruise liner collected 13 test samples to Barbados on March 31 to see if they were positive for coronavirus. Twelve of the 13 tested positive, including 7 guests and 5 crew members.

The Miami Herald reports that two people on board the ship have died.

Passengers have been asked to self-isolate in their staterooms as they headed to Florida, according to FOX News. Each meal has been delivered via room service, and internet and telephone service has been offered to guests free of charge. Face masks are also being distributed to other members on the ship.

“We are conducting these proactive actions to protect the health of all onboard. These measures and precautions have been developed in coordination with the U.S. CDC,” the press release stated.

The Coral Princess had originally been turned away from docking in Port Everglades. However, Spokesman Jason Nieman reportedly told the Miami Herald the Coast Guard has given the ship permission to arrive at the Port of Miami.

Meanwhile, two Holland America cruise ships, the Zaandam and the Rotterdam, which are carrying over 200 sick passengers and crew, has reached a conditional arrangement with Florida officials about disembarkation, also in Fort Lauderdale.

The Zaandam and the Rotterdam arrived early on Thursday morning, with 233 passengers and crew who, at some point since March 22, were said to have been exhibiting “influenza-like illness symptoms," according to Holland America. At least eight of the people onboard had tested positive for COVID-19; four “older” guests were also confirmed to have died on the Zaandam last week.

FOX NEWS contributed to this report.