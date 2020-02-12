Report: Authorities stop active search for baby missing after triple murder in Miami

article

An active search for baby Andrew Caballeiro has ended, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Over two weeks after the baby disappeared following the murders of three members of his family, Miami-Dade police say the massive manhunt is over.

“It [any new clue] has to be lead-driven. Right now we’re not looking anywhere,” Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said according to the Sentinel. “Of course we’re hoping that somebody does have him and the reason he doesn’t come forward is fear.”

Detectives say Andrew was abducted by his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, who they believe murdered Andrew's mother, Arlety García Valdés, grandmother Isabel Valdés González, and great grandmother Lina González Licor.

An Amber Alert was issued for the baby, who was just a week old at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities discovered the body of his father in a wooded area in Pasco County last week. He was reportedly found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, Andrew was nowhere to be found.

