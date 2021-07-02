Repairs to Kissimmee condo complex in fear of collapse halted over permitting

Residents of a Kissimmee condominium complex that was deemed "unsafe" to live, are still searching for answers.

A stop-work order was initiated by Osceola County. They say contractors hired for the job never applied for permits.

"I need to know what’s going on. If I need to get my stuff out," said Jennifer Dodd, a resident at the complex.

The latest setback has Dodd wondering if she will ever get back home. She tells FOX 35 that her attempts to get in touch with the complex over the phone and in person were unsuccessful.

"If these buildings were inspected how did you not know? This isn’t something that you wake up one morning and three buildings are like this," said Dodd.

Osceola County released images of the damage to the breezeways discovered by engineers in April. They found wooden supports for the concrete severely rotted. There were also massive cracks in the breezeway walkways that caused major concern.

The engineers brought it to the attention of the county Tuesday because they didn’t think the condo association was taking action.

"You have to keep your buildings waterproofed and painted regularly," said Structural Engineer Charles Adams. "If you do that regularly your building will last a long time."

Adams says people are paying more attention to their concrete foundations after what happened in Surfside, Miami. He says exposed concrete is most at risk once the damage starts.

Adams believes counties should begin looking into legislation to require regular checks of concrete structures.

"It’s like getting a case of cancer, you get a little sore and if you don’t treat it, it gets bigger and bigger and bigger," said Adams.

