Rep. Val Demings to chair Homeland Security Subcommittee

Congresswoman Val Demings will assume the role of Chair for the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery in the 117th Congress.

The position will give the Orlando Democrat some extra clout on Capitol Hill. In that role, she will be a part of oversight regarding preparing for and responding to natural disasters, COVID-19, and terrorism.

"As a former 27-year law enforcement officer and Orlando’s Chief of Police, I know firsthand that adequate preparation, education, and resources are the key to effectively managing any crisis," said Rep. Demings in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

The subcommittee has direct oversight over the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.

"I am proud of the bipartisan work we have done over the past several years to bring additional counter-terrorism and FEMA support to Florida and communities across the country and look forward to expanding on these successes."

