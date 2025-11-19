Rep. Nancy Mace moves to force House vote on censuring Rep. Cory Mills

The Brief Rep. Nancy Mace has introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Cory Mills, alleging ethical, financial and personal misconduct that she says discredits the House. The measure cites claims ranging from improper federal contracting and misrepresented military service to separate allegations involving Mills’ relationships with two women. The resolution would remove Mills from his committee posts and requires a vote by the end of the week.



The House Ethics Committee has launched an extensive investigation into Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., examining allegations ranging from campaign finance violations to misuse of congressional resources and possible dating violence.

The announcement came on the same day that Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., pressed ahead with her effort to censure Mills and remove him from two key committees.

Congressman Mills represents Florida's 7th congressional district, which includes Seminole County and the southern portion of Volusia County.

What we know:

The Ethics Committee says it is reviewing multiple allegations involving Mills, including whether he failed to properly disclose required financial information, violated federal campaign finance law during his two congressional campaigns, and improperly solicited or received gifts tied to privately funded official travel.

The inquiry also follows a Florida judge’s order restricting Mills from contacting his ex-girlfriend or approaching her home or workplace, after concluding she was either a victim of dating violence or at risk of becoming one. The no-contact order runs through the end of the year and carries potential penalties of fines or jail time for violations.

What we don't know:

The committee has not detailed how long its investigation might last or whether any of the allegations will ultimately result in disciplinary action. The committee emphasized that creating an investigative panel does not itself indicate wrongdoing.

The backstory:

Mills, who is serving his second term, has faced heightened scrutiny after a series of controversies surfaced in recent months, including disputes over the accuracy of his stated military record and questions about his personal conduct.

Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution seeking to censure Mills and strip him of seats on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, arguing that his actions "bring discredit upon the House."

Mills asked that her resolution be referred to the Ethics Committee — a request the House approved in a 310–103 vote.

Allegations of ethical, financial misconduct

Dig deeper:

The resolution accuses Mills of violating House rules and federal law by maintaining business interests in companies that secured nearly $1 million in federal contracts for munitions and weapons while he served in Congress.

According to findings described in the resolution from the Office of Congressional Conduct, companies owned by Mills received dozens of federal contracts for munitions since January 2024 and continued pursuing deals with foreign governments even as Mills served on committees overseeing U.S. defense and foreign policy.

According to the resolution, the Office of Congressional Conduct also reported "substantial reason to believe" Mills misrepresented information on financial disclosure forms, accepted excessive campaign contributions, and may have taken unlawful in-kind donations, according to the resolution.

Claims of stolen valor

The congresswoman's measure further raises doubts about Mills’ military record. It cites statements from retired Brig. Gen. Arnold N. Gordon-Bray, who said he did not write or sign the paperwork recommending Mills for a Bronze Star awarded in 2021 for actions in Iraq in 2003.

Several soldiers named in the citation also disputed accounts that Mills rescued them or provided life-saving care, calling portions of the narrative a "fabrication," the resolution alleges. It also says Mills claimed on a job application to have served in the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment and to have attended Sniper School, assertions not supported by military records, the resolution states.

Allegations of misconduct involving women

The resolution additionally outlines two separate allegations of misconduct involving women with whom Mills had relationships.

In February 2025, Washington, D.C., police responded to an alleged assault at Mills’ residence involving a 27-year-old woman who was not his wife, identified as Sarah Raviani. Police reports described visible bruising and stated that officers heard Mills instruct the woman to lie about them, according to reporting referenced in the resolution. Raviani has denied that any physical altercation took place between the pair.

A second woman, identified as Mills' ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, told authorities in July 2025 that Mills threatened to release intimate images and to harm future romantic partners after she attempted to end their relationship, the resolution says.

A Florida state court issued a permanent injunction for protection against dating violence in October 2025, finding Langston — the reigning Miss United States and a Republican state committeewoman — was either a victim of dating violence or reasonably believed she was in imminent danger.

What they're saying:

On the House floor Wednesday, Mace outlined a series of controversies surrounding Mills, saying in her resolution that his behavior "brings discredit upon the House."

She pointed to allegations that Mills misrepresented aspects of his Army service and the protective order.

Mace called the Ethics Committee’s announcement of the probe a "naked attempt to kill my resolution."

"Common sense tells us we don’t need an investigative subcommittee to decide if Cory Mills, who a Court found to be an immediate and present danger of committing dating violence against a woman, should serve on committees related to national security."

The other side:

Mills has previously denied wrongdoing in the allegations brought forth in Mace's resolution.

"I believe that all the accusations and false things that are being said will be proven to be absolutely false in many ways," Mills said from the House floor on Wednesday. "I have the evidence and receipts and look forward to working with them."

Rep. Mills' Chief of Staff Catherine Treadwill released a statement earlier in the day asserting the congressman earned the Bronze Star and has the paperwork to prove it.

Sarah Raviani, who is the subject of an alleged assault at Mills’ D.C. residence in February, responded to Mace's resolution in a post on X., which Congressman Mills reposted on his X account.

"I am not a victim of anyone or anything. What is harming me now is Congresswoman Nancy Mace attempting to use my private life as a pawn for political gain - without my permission, without my consent, and without any regard for my wellbeing," Raviani wrote. "What is happening now is a poor attempt by Nancy Mace to manufacture a narrative that simply does not exist.'