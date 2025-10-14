Judge grants restraining order against Rep. Cory Mills after ex-girlfriend’s accusations

The Brief A judge has issued a restraining order against Rep. Cory Mills after his ex accused him of threats and harassment. Mills denies the claims, calling them politically motivated. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the case; no charges have been filed.



A Florida judge has issued a restraining order against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a Central Florida Republican, following allegations from his former girlfriend that he threatened her after their breakup.

The order prohibits Mills from contacting his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston — the reigning Miss United States and a Republican state committeewoman.

What we know:

The injunction was granted under Florida’s protections against dating violence.

It prohibits Mills from contacting Langston directly or indirectly, including through social media, and requires him to stay at least 500 feet from her home, workplace and other listed locations.

Langston first filed for the injunction on Aug. 5, 2025, and it was served to Mills two days later.

The order follows a July report to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in which Langston accused Mills of threatening to release intimate photos and videos of her and of making threats toward future romantic partners.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the case, but no criminal charges have been filed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether investigators will pursue criminal charges against Mills or whether the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s review will lead to further action.

The backstory:

Langston told investigators that she began dating Mills in 2021 and lived with him in New Smyrna Beach while he split his time between Florida and Washington, D.C.

She said the relationship ended in February 2025, following reports about allegations involving another woman in Washington.

Mills was first elected to Congress in 2022 and represents Florida’s 7th Congressional District, which includes areas from Orlando to Daytona Beach.

What they're saying:

Mills has denied the allegations and calls them politically motivated.

"These claims misrepresent the nature of my interactions," Mills said in a statement. "I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District."

Langston has not made a public statement since the injunction was granted.

However, Noah Widmann, a Democrat running for Mills’ congressional seat, called for his resignation.

"I grew up in a home with domestic violence, so I know the fear and pain that comes with it. My mom stood up to protect me from abuse, and I applaud Ms. Langston for her courageous stand against a powerful Member of Congress. I’m disgusted by Cory Mills’ behavior. No one who behaves this way should hold a position of public trust. Cory Mills is not fit to serve, and Congress should immediately begin proceedings to expel him. Central Florida deserves honest leadership."