Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to children at Central Florida school

A registered sex offender has been arrested after deputies said he exposed himself to multiple students at Bellalago Academy earlier this month.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, on May 12, a school resource officer was notified that a man was exposing himself to multiple children during recess.

Detective responded to the school on Pleasant Hill Road and began an investigation. Authorities said they were able to identify the man as Luis Davila-Quinones, 49.

After speaking with Davila-Quinones, the sheriff's office said he admitted to touching himself in the view of children.

Authorities said Davila-Quinones was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and violation of probation. He's being held without bond in the Osceola County Jail.

"It should be noted Luis was on probation for a previous 2017 case in which he attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old female outside of the Walmart Store located at 904 Cypress Parkway in Poinciana," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "In that case, Luis was adjudicated guilty for Attempted Kidnapping to Commit a Felony and sentenced to 16 months in the Department of Corrections, followed by 10 years of community control."

If you have information about the case or any other similar incidents, you're asked to call OCSO at 407-348-2222.