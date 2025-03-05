Regina Hill files for reelection amid fraud charges, suspension

article

The Brief Former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill, who was arrested in March 2024, has submitted paperwork to officially run for reelection for office as the commissioner of District 5. This comes after her suspension which was issued by Governor Ron DeSantis in April 2024 following her arrest.



Former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill, who was arrested in March 2024 on elderly exploitation and fraud charges, has submitted paperwork to officially run for reelection for office as the commissioner of District 5.

This comes after her suspension which was issued by Governor Ron DeSantis in April 2024 following her arrest.

Hill took office in 2013 and has advocated for more jobs, education opportunities, business development and affordable housing in District 5, according to the City of Orlando.

Regina Hill to run for reelection

Hill announced in a Facebook post her plans to run for reelection.

"After much reflection, prayer and supplication in response to the enthusiastic requests of many community members, I’ve decided on this day, the beginning of LENT, to submit my paperwork to officially run for reelection for office as the commissioner of District 5 to continue serving my beloved District 5!" the post reads. "It is official. Thank you all for your unwavering support, and I look forward to continuing the transformative work that has been started and the divine purpose that God has entrusted me to fulfill!"

Why was Regina Hill arrested?

Hill was arrested amid an investigation into elderly exploitation and fraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

According to arrest records, Hill was charged with three counts of exploitation of the elderly, mortgage fraud, scheme to defraud and two counts of fraud impersonation.

The investigation into Hill began after the FDLE were tipped off by her former aide.

Investigators learned she established power of attorney over a 96-year-old woman and allegedly went on to buy a home with the woman listed as the co-owner without her approval. Additionally, Hill is accused of using the woman's money to buy things like a facelift, IV infusions, a New Year's Eve stay in Miami, car insurance and dental surgery.

These alleged transactions exceeded $100,000.

Trial date set for May 2025

An Orange County judge granted a continuance during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, rescheduling the trial to begin on May 12, instead of its original start date of Jan. 27.

Depositions will be conducted as part of the pretrial discovery process, allowing both sides to gather information and evidence. This process is expected to take place over the next four to five weeks.

The next pretrial hearing is set for April 29.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: