Refusing to do this will score you a $139 ticket in Florida

Obeying the laws on the road not only helps save lives but also protects your pockets.

Drivers in Florida put themselves and others at risk when they don't obey the state's Move Over law.

Florida law requires drivers to move over a lane when they can safely do so for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks, or wreckers, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights.

Over the last week, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said they issued 53 tickers for violating the move-over law along I-95.

The cost of not moving over will cost you a whopping $139.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), drivers who can't move over should slow down to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit and slow down to 5 mph when the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less.

Those who violate the law will have to deal with the hefty fines, fees, and points on their driving record.