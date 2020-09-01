Red Alert Restart night draws attention to pandemic hardships for those in entertainment industry

The fountain at Lake Eola, the top of Orlando’s City Hall, the palm trees lining the walkway in front of the Dr. Phillips Center, even the Orlando Eye, and Amway Center were bathed in red lights Tuesday night.

Lyn Henderson, the Orlando District lead of the Red Alert Restart, said the lights are an important thing for everyone.

“Listen, this affects you even if you don't work in these businesses.”

The businesses she referred to are the ones in the entertainment industry.

“You're affected. You haven't been working, you haven't been going to shows. Nobody has.”

The red lights brought awareness to the 12 million Americans in the entertainment industry out of a job because of the pandemic. That includes Lauren Long and her family.

“I live with a musician. I’m married to one,” said Long. “It’s just so brutal.”

Long is the owner of a local music agency, Long Live Music, that works with around 200 artists. She said it’s not just musicians, but caterers, florists, make up artists, drivers, and many other jobs all affected by the quarantine closures.

“We were one of the first industries to shut down and will probably be one of the last ones to open up. So, that in its self is hurting us but just the fact that you know music is such a creative form and so many musicians aren't able to do that get out and do what they love and keep the passion going. You know, we can't have everything black and white.”

That’s why Tuesday night, it was all red. At 10 locations around Orlando, and many more across the country. The color, meant to symbolize emergency, is promoting real change.

“There’s an act in Congress, or in the Senate, called the 'Restart Bill,'” said Henderson.

The bill would rework the paycheck protection program to give businesses more time do use emergency funds while still qualifying for loan forgiveness. Restart standing for: Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards Recovery in Twenty-Twenty.

“For me and my friends, nobody's working...people are losing their hopes, they're losing their apartments. I don't know how they're eating. Honest to God! So, this can't go on.”