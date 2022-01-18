Record number of manatees gather at Blue Spring State Park to stay warm

Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County counted 663 manatees on Tuesday trying to stay warm.

Crews kept an eye on them from land and by canoe.

"That's the most manatees we’ve ever seen at the park. That’s a record. The manatees are packed like sardines, basically," said Cora Berchem, with Save the Manatee Club.

She says the animals can’t tolerate water temperatures below 68 degrees for too long.

The spring stays at 72 degrees.



"We are seeing a record number at the park this year. A record number of calves which is really exciting given the fact that they're really not doing great around the state overall. So, having these really great numbers here, that is amazing," Berchem said.

Manatees, who are already facing a food shortage, depend on warm water for survival.

The park is a protected area where the animals are monitored.

"I've never seen a manatee before, so it was a lot of fun," said park visitor Ann Shultz.

Some FOX 35 viewers came to see the sea cows after watching Good Day Orlando.

"We saw you on TV this morning," Shultz said.

Ann and her husband, John, visited the park for the first time from New York.

They’re glad they did.

"We decided to come out. We wanted to see the manatees. This is a great time to be here. They say they have a record number now," John said.