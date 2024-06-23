Texas man arrested in Florida for reckless driving had active out-of-state warrant: Police

A man with an arrest warrant out of Texas was arrested in Florida for allegedly driving recklessly on a motorcycle, police said.

On June 19, police said they received a report about a motorcyclist driving recklessly with a female passenger in Port Orange. When officers spotted the man, he sped away before turning into a nearby mobile home park where he then ran away.

Officers tasered the man, but that was unsuccessful. He was then tacked and taken into custody.

Police said the man lied when initially asked about his name. They later learned the man's name was Mason Day, a 28-year-old from Comanche, Texas.

Day also had an active arrest warrant out of Texas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested for fleeing and eluding and resisting an officer before being booked into the Volusia County Jail.