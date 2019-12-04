Recipe: Crock-pot Italian beef sandwiches

The Windy City is famous for deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs. But there's another classic dish Chicago is know for, and Dr. BBQ says it's the perfect fit for the Cowboys-Bears matchup on FOX's Thursday Night Football.

Chicago's Italian beef sandwiches date back to the 1930's and they can be quite a handful, so make sure you have some extra napkins on hand.

INGREDIENTS:

1 3-pound boneless chuck roast

For the rub:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

For the gravy:

2 cups water

¼ cup olive oil

6 cloves garlic, crushed

1½ Tablespoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

French bread cut into 6-inch pieces

Hot giardiniera

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a small bowl combine the salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Mix well and season both sides of the roast using all of the rub. Place in the crock-pot.

In a large bowl, combine the water, oil, garlic, oregano, salt, basil, black pepper and the red pepper flakes if you’re using them. Mix well and pour over the roast.

Cover and cook on high for about 6 hours until the roast is very tender.

Using two pairs of tongs, shred the beef.

To make sandwiches, add some of the beef to the bread, then spoon extra gravy over the top until your sandwich is “wet.” Or just dip the whole sandwich into the gravy for a “dipped” sandwich.

Top with hot giardiniera if desired.

Makes about 8 sandwiches

