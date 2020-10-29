Recipe: Barbecue hashbrown casserole

Thursday nights are perfect for sitting back, getting comfortable, and catching some NFL football on FOX. And since your getting comfortable, Dr. BBQ decided it was time to cook up some southern-style comfort food.

If you'd like to switch out the smoked pork for sausage, bacon or even cubed ham, Dr. BBQ says this would also make a perfect breakfast casserole.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups sour cream

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 package (32 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, defrosted

3 cups chopped smoked pork

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup finely chopped onion

2 cups crushed barbecue potato chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven or indirect grill to 350.. In a large bowl, combine sour cream and barbecue sauce. Stir in the hash browns, pork, cheese and onion. Transfer to a 9” x 13” pan. Top with the crushed potato chips spreading them evenly over the top. Place in the oven or grill and cook until golden brown and bubbly, about one hour to one hour and 15 minutes.

Makes about 6 servings