Rapper Lil Durk arrested in South Florida on murder-for-hire charge: Jail records

Chicago rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, has been arrested in Florida on an alleged murder-for-hire charge, according to the Broward County Jail website.

According to jail records, the rapper was arrested on Thursday in Broward County and is being held on a charge of murder for hire. He was issued no bond. He is also being held for the U.S. Marshals Office, records show.

Few additional details were immediately released. FOX 35 News has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Office for additional information.

Late Thursday, TMZ reported that five people allegedly connected to Lil Durk's Only The Family (OTF) collective were indicted by a grand jury on charges apparently connected to the 2022 shooting of Quando Rondo's cousin in Los Angeles. That shooting, according to media reports, was allegedly in retaliation for the 2020 shooting and killing of Chicago rapper King Von in Atlanta.

Earlier this month, the mother of FBG Duck, known as Carlton Weekly who was killed in August 2020, filed a civil lawsuit against Lil Durk, the City of Chicago, and a record label over Weekly's death, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

