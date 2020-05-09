Rapid COVID-19 antibody testing begins at Orange County Convention Center

article

The coronavirus testing site at the Orange County Convention Center is opening up a lane for antibody testing starting Saturday.

First responders and healthcare workers will be tested on a first come, first served basis.

The site opens at 9 a.m. and will have about 80 tests.

Florida received about 200,000 antibody testings and they will help identify those who have been previously exposed to coronavirus.

If you have been exposed, your body will have produced antibodies, giving you protective immunity. These antibodies can be transferred to coronavirus patients in life-threatening situations through blood transfusions, possibly helping them recover.

“This is very important, particularly for our first responders and our healthcare workers, to know who has the antibodies," Governor DeSantis said this week.

He added that the FDA has approved the tests that Florida acquired. Within 15 minutes, the tests should show if the person has developed antibodies. Healthcare workers and first responders will be first priority for antibody testing.

RELATED: 'First-of-its-kind' mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Florida, gives results in 45 minutes

During the same news conference, the governor announced that new mobile COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Florida that can give results in 45 minutes. The labs are built into RV's.

"These are going to be mobile labs with rapid testing capability," he said. "You'll be able to take a sample, bring it to lab, and within 45 minutes, you're going to get the diagnostic result."

DeSantis says the 'first-of-its-kind' testing labs will allow healthcare workers to increase the testing efforts at long-term care facilities.

"We really believe this will be a game-changer."

DeSantis says the new mobile sites will allow for 3,500 tests per week.