Rainn Wilson of ‘The Office’ to host ‘first-ever’ Zoom conference meeting for pets on April 30

While some dogs have opted for one-on-one Zoom calls to stay in touch amid the pandemic, furry friends in general don’t seem to have access to the same expanded teleconferencing capabilities that their human masters do.

Thankfully, Rainn Wilson of “The Office” fame is tackling this canine communication conundrum by hosting the “first-ever” conference meeting for pets. On Thursday, April 30, companion creatures from all breeds and backgrounds are invited to hop on a 30-minute Zoom conference starting at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.



Wilson, too, will be participating with his pit bulls and potbelly pigs, according to a press release. The event will also highlight how the dog and cat food company Freshpet is helping animal organizations across the country.

Other topics of discussion that pets may partake in could include:

-Favorite chew toys to quarantine with at home

-Whether catnip tastes better if it’s delivered via Instacart

-If the neighbors’ pesky Maine Coon is breaching social distancing guidelines

-Necessary steps to receive one’s milkbone impact payment

To participate, pet owners should register at this link. Owners will then receive a link to the Zoom event after registration.

Recent research and developments in the COVID-19 pandemic have indicated that pets may be able to contract the novel coronavirus under certain situations. A North Carolina pug may have become the first dog in the U.S. to have contracted the virus, while two cats in New York recently tested positive for COVID-19.

