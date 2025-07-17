Expand / Collapse search

Rainfall totals: How much rain did Invest 93L bring to Orlando, Central Florida?

Published  July 17, 2025 7:50pm EDT
Weather
ORLANDO, Fla. - Invest 93L dropped several inches of rain – nearly 9" in some spots – as it crossed Florida this week, before eventually pushing out into the Gulf.

Invest 93L crossed over Louisiana, but at least one model points to the possibility that the remnants from that system could circle back around and impact Florida again.

Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals across the Orlando metro and Central Florida over the last seven days. This is a mix of official rain reports from the National Weather Service and radar-indicated data.

Central Florida rainfall totals

By the numbers:

A preliminary look at some of the rainfall totals. View the graphics above to see a general picture of the area nearest you.

  • Ponce Inlet 8.6"
  • Deltona 4.3"
  • DeLand 5.5"
  • Lake Mary 3.3"
  • Samsula 9.1"
  • Mims 7.3"
  • Melbourne 0.75"
  • Satellite Beach 1"
  • Orlando: 3.5"
  • Kissimmee: 2.2"
  • Cocoa Beach: 1.9"
  • Titusville: 3.5"
  • Daytona Beach: 5"
  • Ocala: 2.8"
  • Sanford: 4.3"
  • Dunnellon: 2.5"

Flooding in Mims, Florida

FOX 35's Esther Bower visited an apartment complex in Mims, Florida, where the area flooding and crept into peoples' homes. You can watch her report in the video below.

Orlando rainfall totals

