Rain, rain go away! Heavy rain forecast for Central Florida

You don't want to forget your umbrella on Wednesday as it is expected to be a very wet day across Central Florida.

"The trend overall today is giving us a signal of higher moisture count," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "I've left rain chance boosted at 50-60% today compared to that 40% or less we had yesterday."

The rain will stick around for most of the day and eventually drop off later tonight.

It will be a little breezy with scattered showers around. The good news is that all the clouds around will keep our highs down into the low 80s with 70s tonight.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon has rapidly intensified but is expected to weaken.

The National Hurricane Center says Epsilon is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion at a slower forward speed is expected through today.

"A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north by Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph."

Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30.

