Rabies alert expanded for parts of Orange County

A rabies alert has been expanded for parts of Orange County, according to local health officials.

The alert was initially issued for the 2-mile radius centered around Hendry Drive and Okaloosa Avenue. On Tuesday morning, health officials expanded the alert to the S. Goldenrod and Lake Underhill area in Orange County.

Orange County health officials said the rabies alert is expected to last for 60 days or until further notice.

The alert is in response to a cat that tested positive for the disease.

Officials say the cat may have infected other animals in the area.

Contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes should be avoided.

If you or anyone you know has been bitten or scratched by an unknown cat, call Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.

