Police removes ball python from Florida apartment: 'Always ready to help'

The Brief Two Sanford police officers responded to an unusual call on June 22 after a large ball python was discovered inside an apartment building bathroom. The Sanford Police Department shared a viral photo of the successful rescue on Facebook, humorously reminding the community that their officers are always ready to handle any criminal, critter, or unexpected guest. Ball pythons are nonnative pet snakes in Florida but are not considered invasive. The FWC urges residents to report sightings and never release them into the wild.



On June 22, Officer Sozio and Officer Moore, of the Sanford Police Department, received an unusual call.

Someone reported a large snake found inside the bathroom of an apartment building in Sanford.

An 'Unexpected bathroom guest'

What we know:

The special ball python rescue was shared with residents by the Sanford Police Department via a now-viral Facebook photo.

The two officers posed near their new exotic friend and reassured the Seminole County community that no one was harmed during the process.

"Thankfully, no one was injured, and the python was safely secured," deputies said.

Although not everyone seemed excited about the assignment, it was successfully completed. The department added, "Whether it is a criminal, a critter, or an unexpected bathroom guest, our officers are always ready to help!"

What are ball pythons?

Dig deeper:

Ball pythons are among the most popular pet snakes in the United States. While they are sometimes mistaken for Burmese pythons, adult ball pythons typically grow to only 3 to 4 feet long and are not considered an invasive species in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission classifies ball pythons as nonnative, non-established animals. Although they have occasionally been found in the wild, there are no known breeding populations in Florida. Standard pet ownership does not require a special FWC permit, though commercial breeding and sales may require licensing.

Wildlife officials say releasing pet snakes into the wild is against Florida law and is considered animal cruelty. Captive-raised snakes often struggle to survive and hunt effectively after being released.

What to do if you see one

What you can do:

The FWC advises residents not to kill ball pythons. Instead, take a photo, note the location and report the sighting to the FWC's Exotic Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681) or online at IveGot1.org.

If the snake is contained or trapped, contact a licensed wildlife removal service or local herpetological organization to safely secure the animal.