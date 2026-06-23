Window installation company investigated for fraud in Brevard County, sued in civil court

The Brief A window installation company is being investigated after allegedly taking customers’ money and not delivering on work. In some cases, they never even began work at all. Customers want to know where their money went.



Customers signed thousands of dollars over to American Made Windows and its owner, Zeuxis Salazar, for work they say was never carried out.

At first, they say Salazar told them their windows were simply delayed. After a while, their calls, texts, and emails went unanswered and visits to the business showed they’d closed up shop.

Salazar directed customers to an attorney and said he was filing for bankruptcy. That attorney told FOX 35 he does not represent American Made Windows or any other business. There are also no bankruptcy filings as yet.

The due diligence

The backstory:

Many customers said they signed contracts with American Made Windows only after having the company recommended to them by friends or acquaintances who had used their services in the past and were satisfied with their work.

The company owner, Zeuxis Salazar, also had an active construction license with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. American Made Windows of Central Florida showed up as current with the Division of Corporations. The company and Salazar had valid permits pulled for other work.

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Because of all that, customers told FOX 35 they felt fine signing contracts that required a 65% down payment.

The lawsuit and alleged victims

What they're saying:

Paul Sanford and his wife are suing Zeuxis Salazar and American Made Windows in Brevard County civil court.

He put down $7,300 on December 3, 2025. He wants that money back.

"It's a lot of money," said Sanford. "I'm 81 with a bad heart. And, you know, this isn't fair."

Another family, Keith and Brook Schneider, paid almost $24,000, which they can see was cashed the day after they signed the check over to Salazar.

The criminal investigation

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says it’s received several complaints and has an active investigation into the company and its owner.

"Right now, it's very early in the process," said Tod Goodyear with BCSO. "They're reaching out to the victims, getting statements from them, subpoenaed for bank records and financial records of the company and those types of things."

The Sheriff’s Office says its job is to figure out if these actions constitute criminal fraud.

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The State Attorney for Brevard and Seminole Counties, William Scheiner, told FOX 35 Investigative Reporter Marie Edinger it's going to be a long road for customers.

"What we would have to show for criminal intent for fraud is that that moment of contract signing, that the time I paid you, you had no intent of ever starting the work."

Permits

Brevard County's permitting department tells FOX35 they are investigating complaints filed against Salazar.

In a statement, they told Edinger they "... share the concerns expressed by members of the community. However, Brevard County cannot deny a contractor the ability to obtain permits based solely on complaints, as due process requirements must be followed."

What's next:

American Made Windows of Central Florida now shows up in Sunbiz as having voluntarily dissolved. However, Zeuxis Salazar has applied for another construction license, which is now under review.