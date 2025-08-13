1 shot on Tuesday night in Orlando, police say

The Brief One person was shot on Tuesday night in Orlando. The person was taken to the hospital, but their current health status is unknown. Officials have not yet shared any information on a possible suspect or suspects.



One person was shot on Tuesday night in Orlando, police say.

What we know:

Officers with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) responded to reports of shots fired around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, in the 300 block of West Concord Street.

Police say they found one person who had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The current health status of the person that was shot is unknown.

Officials have not yet shared any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.