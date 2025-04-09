Puppy, beaten beyond recognition, fighting for its life at Oviedo animal hospital

The Brief A 10-week-old puppy named Sweetpea is recovering after a brutal beating in Live Oak, Florida. Police arrested Eric Ivan Roldan, 45, who now faces felony animal cruelty charges. Rescuers say Sweetpea is showing signs of recovery, and a fundraiser is underway for her surgery.



A 10-week-old puppy is fighting for its life after being badly beaten in Live Oak, Florida. The puppy was so severely swollen from its injuries, rescuers didn’t even know which breed she was.

What we know:

A 10-week-old puppy, now named Sweetpea, is recovering after a brutal beating in Live Oak, Florida. The injuries were so severe that rescuers initially couldn’t determine her breed. A CT scan revealed a cracked skull, brain swelling, and a shattered nasal cavity. Sweetpea is now under emergency veterinary care in Oviedo, more than three hours from where she was found.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Sweetpea's injuries were so severe that rescuers initially couldn’t determine her breed. A CT scan revealed a cracked skull, brain swelling, and a shattered nasal cavity.

According to Live Oak Police, a witness saw the abuse and immediately called 911. Officers arrested 45-year-old Eric Ivan Roldan within hours, finding him hiding in a laundromat bathroom. He is now facing a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Eric Ivan Roldan, 45, is facing a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

What we don't know:

Despite signs of improvement, the full extent of Sweetpea’s injuries remains uncertain. It’s unclear whether she’ll suffer long-term neurological damage or if she’ll regain full physical function. The timeline for her recovery — and whether she will need additional surgeries—has yet to be confirmed.

The backstory:

On May 31, Live Oak Police received a disturbing call from a witness who reportedly saw the puppy being wrapped in a blanket and violently thrown to the ground, stomped, kicked, and slammed against a tree. Captain Jason Rountree, who responded to the call, said the details were shocking even to seasoned officers.

A 10-week-old puppy named Sweetpea is fighting for its life after being badly beaten. Despite signs of improvement, the full extent of Sweetpea’s injuries remains uncertain.

Rescuer Krystal Detty, who runs the Livin’ Like Larry Farm Sanctuary, transported Sweetpea to Oviedo Veterinary Care and Emergency. Despite initial fears that the puppy wouldn’t survive, Detty says she has already shown remarkable signs of resilience.

A 10-week-old puppy named Sweetpea is fighting for its life after being badly beaten. Despite signs of improvement, the full extent of Sweetpea’s injuries remains uncertain.

What they're saying:

A 10-week-old puppy is fighting for its life after being badly beaten in Live Oak, Florida. The puppy was so severely swollen from its injuries, that Krystal Detty didn’t even know which breed she was.

"She’s got a long road ahead of her," Detty said. "But I think she’s a fighter."

Now named Sweetpea, the full extent of her injuries is not yet known, but she has come a long way in a week – when most thought she wouldn’t make it.

"She can still smell, she can still eat, she notices food," Detty said.

And she can still give kisses – despite what she’s been through.

It’s a miracle Sweetpea is alive, said Captain Jason Rountree of Live Oak Police Department. Rountree got the call from one of his officers on May 31.

"By the tone in his voice in the context of the call, I could tell pretty immediately that it was serious," Rountree said. "It takes quite a bit to make a grown man in uniform breathless – and this was one of those cases."

According to Rountree, a witness saw the abuse and called 911.

"The suspect was said to have rolled the puppy into a blanket, smashed it against the ground, stomped it, kicked it, and slammed it up against a tree among other things," Rountree said.

Within a few hours, officers tracked down the suspect to a laundromat bathroom. they arrested Eric Ivan Roldan, 45. Roldan is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.

"It's really heartbreaking when you see that the depth of depravity and humanity can stoop so low," Rountree said.

Then, there’s the flip side: animal advocates like Detty, who fight for the voiceless.

"She’s proven that she’s going to defy all odds, and she’s going to come out of this."

How You Can Help:

Detty aims to get Sweetpea’s skull surgery by the end of the week. She has created a GoFundMe page to help with the cost.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: