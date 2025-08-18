Hurricane Erin live path tracker: Cone, spaghetti models, satellite, forecast

Hurricane Erin re-strengthened over the weekend into a powerful and dangerous Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Erin became the first hurricane – and major hurricane; Category 3 or higher – of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The NHC said Hurricane Erin is forecast to pass by the Bahamas on Monday, and between Bermuda and the southeastern United States this week. Erin is expected to get stronger and should remain a "dangerous major hurricane" through the middle of the week, the NHC said.

Hurricane Erin forecast track

Here is the latest forecast track for Hurricane Erin from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Erin spaghetti models

Here is some of the projected computer models of Hurricane Erin's potential path as it treks across the Atlantic Ocean, and away from Florida and the United States.

Hurricane Erin satellite images

Here are some live views of Hurricane Erin from satellites in space.