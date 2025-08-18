Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Erin live path tracker: Cone, spaghetti models, satellite, forecast

By
Published  August 18, 2025 9:44am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando
Tropical weather forecast 6AM update: Aug. 18, 2025

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner has an update on Hurricane Erin, which has re-strengthened into a powerful and dangerous Category 4 storm. The Hurricane Hunters also flew into the eye of the storm over the weekend and shared video of what it looked like.

Hurricane Erin re-strengthened over the weekend into a powerful and dangerous Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Erin became the first hurricane – and major hurricane; Category 3 or higher – of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The NHC said Hurricane Erin is forecast to pass by the Bahamas on Monday, and between Bermuda and the southeastern United States this week. Erin is expected to get stronger and should remain a "dangerous major hurricane" through the middle of the week, the NHC said. 

Hurricane Erin forecast track 

Here is the latest forecast track for Hurricane Erin from the National Hurricane Center.

 

Hurricane Erin spaghetti models 

Here is some of the projected computer models of Hurricane Erin's potential path as it treks across the Atlantic Ocean, and away from Florida and the United States.

 

Hurricane Erin satellite images

Here are some live views of Hurricane Erin from satellites in space.

 
 
