Publix has a new cake that combines 2 holidays

The Brief Publix has a new cake that combines two holidays: Birthdays and Christmas. Meet the "Merry Birthday Cake." It's available in a two-tiered cake and a smaller 9" cake.



Publix has a new cake in its display cases in time for the holidays (and no, it is not the fizzled hurricane cakes some eagerly want to return).

The new cake combines two holidays – Birthdays and Christmas, to make the "Merry Birthday Cake."

What's in it?

Publix said the new cake is "part birthday cake and part holiday dessert," geared towards those who have a birthday around the holidays or on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

There are two sizes: a 9-inch mini cake that's readily available in Publix stores, the Florida-based grocer said, and a two-tiered cake that's available for special order.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The two-tiered cake features pink buttercream frosting, topped with green buttercream Christmas trees and white buttercream swirls. The top layer is filled with red and green sprinkles.

The sides feature "Merry Birthday" in red frosting, more buttercream Christmas trees, pearl sprinkles, cherries, and, of course, frosted Santa hats.

It's available in two flavors: vanilla and chocolate.

It coincides with Publix's new commercial, which began airing on Thanksgiving Day. It features a girl named Isabella whose birthday is on Christmas.