Publix employees require to wear face masks for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic

Publix says that starting Monday, employees will be required to wear face coverings for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

They said that they will provide face coverings for all employees and gloves for associates in high-customer contact areas, like the pharmacy and customer service, while inventory is available. They anticipate that supply will become even more limited as healthcare and medical professionals need the gloves as well.

They added that once all of Publix's face coverings are depleted, employees must provide their own face covering to wear to work.

Publix has already taken several measures to protect associates and customers from the spread of COVID-19. For example, they have installed plexiglass around cash registers and implemented one-way aisles to enforce social distancing.

