Cold weather shelters opening across Central Florida: Here's the list

Several cold weather shelters are available throughout Central Florida this week for residents living without heat.

What we know:

As temperatures are expected to drop to near-freezing, dipping into the 20s and 30s, community organizations offer warmth, shelter and, in some cases, bedding and breakfast for residents in need.

How cold will it get?

The cold will settle in on Monday around Central Florida. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and 30s for most.

Where is it the coldest?

Areas northwest of I-4 have a greater chance of seeing temperatures below freezing. Areas southeast of I-4 will be closer to the mid to upper 30s.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. This will be due to wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Central Florida cold weather shelters

Here are several warming shelters available throughout Central Florida:

Brevard County

Brevard County is offering three overnight cold weather shelters and one place for meals.

LifePoint Ministries

Where: 4220 South Hopkins Ave., Titusville

When: Open at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 26

What to know: Dinner and breakfast will be served.

Matthew's Hope Ministries

Where: 825 Forrest Ave, Cocoa

When: Open at 4 p.m., from Monday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 29.

Sharing Center of Central Brevard

Where: 113 Aurora St., Cocoa

When: Open at 6 p.m., Jan. 26

What to know: Dinner and breakfast will be served.

Melbourne First Church of the Nazarene

Where: 2745 S. Babcock St., Melbourne

When: Open at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 26

What to know: Dinner and breakfast will be served.

Flagler County

One cold weather shelter will be open in Flagler County from Monday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 29.

The Sheltering Tree

Where: The Rock Transformation Center, 2200 N. State St., Bunnell

When: Open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day, from Monday, Jan. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 29.

What to know: The county will provide bus transportation with a single bus schedule: McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m., Circle K at Kingswood and Old Kings Road, 4:40 p.m., Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:50 p.m., Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:55 p.m.., Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 5 p.m., Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 5 p.m.

Lake County

Lake County is offering one overnight cold weather shelter and one daytime warming center.

LifePointe Church

Where: 3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis

When: Open from 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 26 to 8 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 27

Salvation Army - Center of Hope

Where: 2605 South Street, Leesburg

When: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26 to 8 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 27

What to know: The county is offering free transportation on LakeXpress when traveling to a cold weather shelter. View the transportation times here

Osceola County

Three cold weather shelters will be open in Osceola County from Monday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 29.

First United Methodist Church

Where: 1000 Ohio Avenue, St. Cloud

When: Opens at 6 p.m. on the evenings of Monday, Jan. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 29.

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

Iglesia Del Nazareno Casa De Vida

Where: 2367 Fortune Road, Kissimmee

When: Opens at 6 p.m. on the evenings of Monday, Jan. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 29.

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

Poinciana Christian Church

Where: 3181 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee

When: Opens at 6 p.m. on the evenings of Monday, Jan. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 29.

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

Orange County

Three cold weather shelters will be open in Orange County from Monday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 29.

Barnett Park

Where: 4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando

When: Open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day, from Monday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 29.

What to know: This resource was opened as county officials expect homeless shelters to be beyond normal capacity.

Goldenrod Recreation Center

Where: 4863 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park

When: Open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day, from Monday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 29.

What to know: This resource was opened as county officials expect homeless shelters to be beyond normal capacity.

Matthew's Hope Ministries

Where: 611 Business Park Blvd #101, Winter Garden

When: Open at 4 p.m., from Monday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 29.

Bithlo Community Park will serve as a transportation hub, providing bus service to the Goldenrod Recreation Center. Lynx buses will operate from 5 to 9 p.m., from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29.

Three Orange County homeless shelters are accepting additional guests during the extreme weather by housing guests in offices, gyms and conference rooms.

These participating shelters include:

Coalition for the Homeless

Where: 18 N. Terry Ave., Orlando

When: Call for more information

What to know: Homeless shelters cannot accept pets, but both Orange County warming centers can. All pets must be crated for transportation and during the night.

This story will be updated as more warming centers are announced.