Publix drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees

Publix associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a face covering at work.

According to an update on the Publix website under Frequently Asked Questions, wearing a mask is now optional.

"As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance."

Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.

Publix does not require customers to wear face coverings in its stores.

