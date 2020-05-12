Publix begins home delivery of prescriptions

article

Publix is making it easier for customers to get their prescriptions without having to leave home.

The Lakeland-based grocer announced on Tuesday that they can now deliver prescriptions to homes.

The service is a collaboration between Publix Pharmacy and ScriptDrop. Orders can be delivered within a 5-mile radius of each in-store Publix Pharmacy for a $5 delivery fee.

There are no limits on the number of prescriptions ordered for delivery; however, age-restricted products, controlled substances and prescriptions needing refrigeration are excluded.

“As a health care provider, Publix Pharmacy has adopted business practices that support the social distancing guidance provided by the CDC,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We believe this service provides a convenient option for customers who are age 65 and over, have compromised immune systems or require medications but are limiting trips outside their homes.”

Prescription home delivery is not available for individuals with Medicare Part B and Medicaid insurance.

Prescriptions are delivered weekdays after 2 p.m. To receive same-day delivery, orders must be placed before 11 a.m. Orders placed after 11 a.m. will be delivered the following weekday. If an order is placed after 11 a.m. Friday, the customer will receive the order on Monday.

Publix says they plan to continue the service beyond the coronavirus pandemic.